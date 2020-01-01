Home
ShareX
Screen capture, file sharing and productivity tool
Download
For Windows 10, 8.1 and 7
Source
Donate
See more screenshots
Why ShareX?
Free
Open source
No advertisements
Lightweight
Over 12 years of active development
Easy screen capture sharing
Supports over 80 destinations
Customizable workflows
Capture
Capture methods
Fullscreen
Active window
Active monitor
Window menu
Monitor menu
Region
Region (Light)
Region (Transparent)
Last region
Custom region
Screen recording
Screen recording (GIF)
Scrolling capture
Text capture (OCR)
Auto capture
After capture tasks
Show quick task menu
Show "After capture" window
Add image effects / watermark
Open in image editor
Copy image to clipboard
Print image
Save image to file
Save image to file as...
Save thumbnail image to file
Perform actions
Copy file to clipboard
Copy file path to clipboard
Show file in explorer
Scan QR code
Recognize text (OCR)
Show "Before upload" window
Upload image to host
Delete file locally
Region capture
Region types
Rectangle
Ellipse
Freehand
Annotation tools
Rectangle
Ellipse
Freehand
Line
Arrow
Text (Outline)
Text (Background)
Speech balloon
Step
Magnify
Image (File)
Image (Screen)
Sticker
Cursor
Smart eraser
Blur
Pixelate
Highlight
Crop image
Upload
Upload methods
Upload file
Upload folder
Upload from clipboard
Upload text
Upload from URL
Drag and drop upload
Shorten URL
Upload from Windows shell context menu
Upload from Windows send to menu
Watch folder
After upload tasks
Show "After upload" window
Shorten URL
Share URL
Copy URL to clipboard
Open URL
Show QR code window
Destinations
Image uploaders
Imgur
ImageShack
Flickr
Photobucket
Google Photos
Twitter
Chevereto
vgy.me
Custom image uploader
Text uploaders
Pastebin
Paste2
Slexy
Paste.ee
GitHub Gist
Teknik
uPaste
Hastebin
OneTimeSecret
Pastie
Custom text uploader
File uploaders
Dropbox
FTP
OneDrive
Google Drive
puush
Box
MEGA
Amazon S3
Google Cloud Storage
Azure Storage
Backblaze B2
Gfycat
ownCloud
/
Nextcloud
MediaFire
Pushbullet
SendSpace
Ge.tt
Hostr
JIRA
Lambda
VideoBin
Teknik
Pomf
Uguu
Seafile
Streamable
s-ul
Lithiio
transfer.sh
Plik
YouTube
Shared folder
Email
Custom file uploader
URL shorteners
bit.ly
is.gd
v.gd
tinyurl.com
turl.ca
yourls.org
adf.ly
qr.net
tknk.io
vurl.com
2.gp
Polr
Firebase Dynamic Links
Kutt
Zero Width Shortener
Custom URL shortener
URL sharing services
Email
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
LinkedIn
StumbleUpon
Delicious
VK
Pushbullet
Google image search
Custom URL sharing service
Productivity tools
Color picker
Screen color picker
Image editor
Image effects
Hash check
DNS changer
QR code
Ruler
Directory indexer
Image combiner
Image splitter
Image thumbnailer
Video converter
Video thumbnailer
Tweet message
Monitor test
